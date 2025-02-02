Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brentford boss Frank defends players after Spurs setback
Brentford boss Frank defends players after Spurs setback
Brentford boss Thomas Frank defended his players after defeat at home to Tottenham.

Spurs won 2-0 thanks to an own goal and Pape Sarr.

Frank remarked afterwards:  "We did a lot of things right but we need to ask what we could do more. A lot of things didn't drop for us but we created a lot, produced more than 30 crosses, 20 shots but we didn't create enough big chances, we had a lot of half-chances.

"It is down to very good defending, maybe the best defending of their box all season, they were very good at defending our transitions, very clear, very good. In a tight game-ish, we need to win the set-piece and we didn't.

"For me, I also said that we when we didn't get an away win it was about getting good performances. I don't think there is too much to fix as we should have got at least a draw today. We created enough to get at least an equaliser. When we faced Liverpool, we should have got at least a draw, did well against Man City and Arsenal.

"We did a lot of things right. We created a lot of good situations, 30-something crosses and a lot of shots. But not enough big chances."

