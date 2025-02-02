Brentford boss Frank defends players after Spurs setback

Brentford boss Thomas Frank defended his players after defeat at home to Tottenham.

Spurs won 2-0 thanks to an own goal and Pape Sarr.

Advertisement Advertisement

Frank remarked afterwards: "We did a lot of things right but we need to ask what we could do more. A lot of things didn't drop for us but we created a lot, produced more than 30 crosses, 20 shots but we didn't create enough big chances, we had a lot of half-chances.

"It is down to very good defending, maybe the best defending of their box all season, they were very good at defending our transitions, very clear, very good. In a tight game-ish, we need to win the set-piece and we didn't.

"For me, I also said that we when we didn't get an away win it was about getting good performances. I don't think there is too much to fix as we should have got at least a draw today. We created enough to get at least an equaliser. When we faced Liverpool, we should have got at least a draw, did well against Man City and Arsenal.

"We did a lot of things right. We created a lot of good situations, 30-something crosses and a lot of shots. But not enough big chances."