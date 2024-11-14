Ferguson guides Ireland past Finland to boost Nations League group survival

The Republic of Ireland wrestled their way to a 1-0 victory over Finland at the Aviva Stadium, with the result confirming the visitors' relegation to League C of the UEFA Nations League (UNL).

Ireland and Finland faced off knowing this was the battle that would ultimately decide who would face the drop down to League C, with the visitors needing to better their previous 2-1 defeat they had suffered last time out to keep their hopes of survival alive.

Aside from Evan Ferguson’s shot in the first minute of play, it was a cagey affair with both sides unwilling to commit too much forward, as the importance of the game clearly had an effect on proceedings.

Ireland seemed to be growing into the game and thought they had got the lead through Sammie Szmodics, but unfortunately for them, he was deemed to be offside just before he rounded Lukáš Hrádecký to slot into the empty net.

Just as it seemed to be heading towards one-way traffic in Dublin, the Finnish reminded their opponents that matters were still in the balance, as Robin Lod curled his effort from the right-hand side of the box off the far post.

That was soon followed up by Benjamin Källman, whose header with his back to goal sailed just wide of a panicked Caoimhin Kelleher’s goal.

Ireland had Nathan Collins to thank for keeping the score level, as the defender deflected Oliver Antman’s goal-bound shot onto the post before heading the ball away to safety.

Just as it appeared that the game was going to be level at the break, Mikey Johnston floated an effort into the back post, with Ferguson managing to bundle the ball over the line to give the hosts the lead.

Ireland tried to carry that momentum into the second half, with a plethora of early chances, but to the frustration of a nervous Aviva, they couldn’t convert a single chance.

Just like the first half, Finland started to claw their way back into the game, but to very limited success, with Lod’s shot from the edge of the box being the closest they came to challenging Kelleher.

The Liverpool keeper then became the hero of the night, as he saved Joel Pohjanpalo’s penalty and a Lod rebound following a handball in the Irish box.

While the fear of automatic relegation is gone for Ireland with a game to spare, they will still have to contest a two-legged relegation play-off against a side from League C.

For Finland, it is back down to League C following a disappointing UNL campaign, although Markku Kanerva’s men will look to end their time in League B on a high with their final game against Greece.

Click here to see all the stats of the match.