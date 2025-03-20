Kane reveals Tuchel "brings a lot more energy and enthusiasm" to the England squad

England captain Harry Kane has opened up in the Three Lion's latest press conference ahead of the World Cup Qualifier against Albania on Friday night.

Kane will be looking to extend his lead as England’s all-time top scorer on Friday night under new manager Thomas Tuchel who he had a lot of praise for heading into the clash. He first spoke about working with Tuchel at Bayern Munich and what he will bring to the England setup.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Thomas brings a lot of passion when he's talking and he was a big reason why I went to Bayern in the first place. We're excited to get out tomorrow.

"Last season I had a really good season with him and there were many reasons why. Hopefully, we can continue those kind of numbers.

"With Thomas, he brings a lot more energy and enthusiasm, brings a lot of passion when he's talking. He was a big reason why I went to Bayern Munich in the first place. I know his attributes and I know how good a coach he is and all the boys have been impressed with him."

He was then questioned on training and how they are preparing for the game under the German head coach.

"We've been really sharp in training and taking on new information. All the lads have been really good at taking on that information. The training yesterday was a high level."

Next, he revealed his admiration for former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who was a controversial pick for the England squad. Kane believes he will bring leadership to the side which will help many of the young players in the squad.

"It's great. In any squad, you need good leadership and strong leadership. We are different types of leaders but we both have an impact on people. He's been really sharp and still feel like he's got a lot to give us on the pitch.

"We've had brief conversations with it but it hasn't been set. You've got me, Hendo (Jordan Henderson), Kyle (Walker), and then Dan Burn is seen as a leader. It hasn't been spoken about a lot."

Kane next spoke about how Tuchel got the best out of him during his time with Bayern Munich which could benefit England as they start their World Cup campaign.

"I think he did last season. He sees me as number nine, to be the guy to be in the box and score the goals. But there were times last season especially when we were building up that I was the guy to help link the play and help get us out of high-pressure situations. And if I did get on the ball, we spoke a lot of the wingers and the number ten running in behind and having runners for me, if I did drop."

Kane then revealed how hard it is to take coming so close to a trophy in recent years and how he dreams of lifting silverware with England.

"To lift a trophy with England is always in the back of my mind. It hurts when we've been so close."

Finally, he spoke on the style of play under Tuchel that they will adopt which should be much different to former manager Gareth Southgate.

"We spoke a lot about the counter-press when we lose the ball, especially attacking players having the responsibility to try and win it back as quick as we can.

"I think we will build up and to try and play out and to try and have a lot of the ball, lot of possession and ultimately to create a lot of chances.

"We have the team to do that, we have a lot of players in good form, we have a lot of young players that bring a lot of energy to the team. And tomorrow night it will be down to us to do that - to excite the Wembley crowd. It will be a tough game."