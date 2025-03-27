Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Kane opens up on his England journey: It's what you dream about as a kid
England captain and now Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has spoken on his rise to the England squad this week.

10 years after making his debut with the national team, Kane has posted an emotional message on social media as he reflects on what he says is a childhood dream come true. 

“It’s hard to put into words what it feels like to make your debut for England, let alone score after 79 seconds. It’s what you dream about as a kid. It’s what you pretend to do in the park when you’re having a kickabout with your mates.  

“It may have been 10 years ago today but it’s a memory that will stay with me for the rest of my life, one that I worked so hard to achieve and one I am so, so grateful to have.” 

Kane made his England debut on March 27, 2015 and was brought on as a substitute for legendary striker Wayne Rooney. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker took only three touches and 79 seconds to score after a cross from Raheem Sterling found his head at the back post. 

This goal was the first in his journey to become the Three Lions’ leading goalscorer of all time with 71 goals, 18 more than Rooney. He has established himself as an England legend and will be hoping to end his international career with another cup charge at the 2026 World Cup. 

