Kane 'not ruling out' breaking Premier League goal record

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England captain Harry Kane.
England captain Harry Kane.Profimedia

Harry Kane has dropped a bold hint that he could still return to the Premier League in future despite signing a contract extension at Bayern Munich.

England's captain has penned a new deal at the Allianz Arena until 2029, seemingly ending his links to a move back to his native country, but that does not appear to be 100% certain.

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The 33-year-old hailed new Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino for having a key impact on his career during their time together at Tottenham.

Kane is also keeping an eye on the Premier League all-time goal record, as he currently sits second to Alan Shearer, with 213 and 260 respectively.

"My focus is on Bayern at the moment. We have a great team and a fantastic coach, and I'm extremely happy here. We still have more goals to achieve at Bayern and I want to accomplish new things. We want to win the Champions League, continue to dominate the Bundesliga, and defend the titles we won last season.

"Over the course of my career and life, I have learned you can't always control everything. Sometimes you simply have to let things take their course, believe in yourself, and keep working hard. That's my top priority at the moment. 

"I'd never rule out breaking the Premier League all-time goal record at some point. But right now, that's not my main focus."

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