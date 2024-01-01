Kane: England Euros defeat will hurt for long time

England captain Harry Kane says their Euros final defeat will "hurt for a long time".

Kane and his teammates were outclassed by Spain as they lost 2-1 in Berlin on Sunday night.

This was another tough moment for the team and for me personally," Bayern Munich striker Kane told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Credit to Spain, they played well. We couldn't find our rhythm in the game and in these big moments you get punished.

"It was a tough tournament physically and mentally. You get so close to the highest of the highs, the pinnacle of our careers, and now everyone is at the lowest of the lows.

"We haven't found a way to win that trophy and it is going to hurt for a long time."