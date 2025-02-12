Bayern Munich striker Kane shuts down Premier League return talk

Harry Kane insists he's fully committed to Bayern Munich.

The former Tottenham captain has been linked with a return to the Premier League after it emerged his Bayern deal carries a €65m buyout clause.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Kane insists: "Of course, I've only been here for 18 months but I feel like it's been a huge part of my life already. The fan base has been really incredible to me and really taken me in, almost like one of their own, and I really appreciate that,

"When you play for a club like Bayern Munich, the pressure is high, every match is intense and many teams want to beat Bayern Munich to have it on their CV, so you have to be prepared at all times."

Kane is also quoted by Goal, stating: "Yes, I love it. I enjoyed this season with the team, with the coach, we play really good football and it is always a joy to be a part of."