Kambwala talks first six months with Villarreal; reveals Bailly, Parejo support

Willy Kambwala is happy with his progress at Villarreal this season.

Signed in the summer from Manchester United, the French defender spoke to the local press this morning ahead of the weekend LaLiga clash with neighbours Valencia.

After the adaptation process:

“I needed time to adapt, to learn, understand the tactics and adapt physically. I know that I have the confidence of the coach and I think I have adapted well. It is very important for any player to have the confidence of the coach. I am a young player and coming to Spain was very different in every way: training, matches, language, life…

"But Marcelino has not pressured me and has given me time to adapt calmly. He told me to be patient, that I was young, that we were going to work together and not just with him, but also with the rest of the coaching staff and my teammates.”

Differences between the Premier League and the Spanish Liga:

“There are changes, especially tactically. In the Premier League it is much more direct, more one-on-one, there are more duels, for example. Here the team play is more important, there is more ball, you have to defend together or defend the space. And since I arrived, I am willing to learn.”

The importance of the older players:

“For me it is very important that a team has experienced players and young players. I have Raúl Albiol, Juan Foyth, Eric Bailly and Dani Parejo at my side in the midfield, who have a lot of experience and help me a lot on the pitch. They tell me what I have to do.”

Excited about the derby:

“In all leagues, a derby is a derby, and we have to win. Valencia is a great team too. A derby is a derby and everyone is very excited and very focused. We know that it is a very important match and we have to win it, because it is a derby and because it is our moment. We are winning many matches and we want to continue like this.”

The goals he has set himself:

“The goal with the team is to finish the season as high as possible in the league and, if possible, play in the Champions League next season. We are going to do everything we can. I want to play as much as possible to learn more, gain experience and help the team.”

Happy at Villarreal:

“I am happy now and when I arrived. Coming here is the best decision for me and for my career, and to progress in football. I want to continue training, playing, doing well and I am very happy here.”