Real Betis chief Alarcon: We surprised Man Utd with Antony report

Real Betis chief Ramon Alarcon admits they could seek to extend the loan of Antony into next season.

The Manchester United winger has kicked off his six-month spell with Betis in superb form.

And Alcaron told Cadena SER: "Yes, I think so (we could extend his loan). It's a possibility, why not? There is a very good chemistry with United and with the player, who is happy here.

"A few days ago I received a call from the CEO of Manchester United, thanking me because we had sent him a detailed report made by our coaches on Antony, which included information on his performances and a summary of his week.

"They had not received anything like that from other clubs where they have players on loan. They can see that we are taking care of their assets, because Antony belongs to Manchester United."

