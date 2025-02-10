Kamara signs first contract with West Ham: It’s a dream come true for every footballer

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
West Ham United has confirmed that Academy midfielder Aaron Kamara has signed his first professional contract.  

Kamara’s deal comes shortly after playing a key role in the U18s’ penalty shootout win over Manchester United to reach the Premier League Cup semi-finals.  

The promising youngster officially signed his contract at the Chadwell Heath Academy Training Ground.

“This week has been unreal,” he said. 

“The quarter-final was a very good game. I enjoyed it a lot and had faith we’d go through even though Manchester United were in really good form. 

“Signing my first professional contract is the icing on the cake. It’s a dream come true for every footballer.”

