Kamada: Palace going for Europe

Crystal Palace signing Daichi Kamada says they're going for Europe this season.

Kamada and Palace boss Oliver Glasner won the Europa League together two years ago.

The Japan international told Palace's website: “In the Premier League, I think one of the team’s main objectives is to qualify for next season’s European competition, and I hope I can contribute to that.

“When I was in Germany, my Frankfurt team tended to make great progress in the cup competitions.

"So in that sense, the cup competitions will be a good chance to win a trophy with Crystal Palace too, and I would like to play in this team with the aim of winning a big title like that.”