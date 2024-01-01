DONE DEAL: Kamada happy signing for Crystal Palace

Tribal Football
Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Daichi Kamada from Lazio.

The Japan midfielder joins as a free agent after coming off contract at Lazio today.

"I am looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League, and hopefully the club and I can achieve all of our objectives together," said Kamada.

Kamada has penned a deal with Palace to 2026.

“Daichi is a truly exceptional talent," said Palace chairman Steve Parish.

"He has been one of Europe’s best attacking midfielders in recent seasons and his experience, technical quality and commitment mark him out as an excellent addition to our already talented squad."

