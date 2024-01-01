Antonio urges calm after West Ham defeat to Palace

West Ham striker Michail Antonio urged calm after their 3-1 preseason friendly defeat to Crystal Palace.

Antonio scored West Ham's goal in the loss in Tampa.

Antonio told the club's website: “I’m obviously disappointed by the result, but we’re seeing some positive signs as obviously we’re changing the philosophy, changing the tactics, changing how we played from last season, so things are going to take us time to build up for us to learn how we want to play, so we can take a lot of positives from the game and keep moving forward.

“Conceding in 40 seconds is a bit crazy, and it was a bit of a mad start, but after that we kind of took control of the game. Obviously they had some good opportunities, I’m not going to be blind to that, as they probably created more chances than us, but possession-wise I thought we had a lot of possession and had a lot of the ball and pressed them quite well.

“It was just a few mistakes that made us concede goals, but I just don’t want anyone to panic, really. We’re learning a new way to play. We’re showing that we can start pressing high and sometimes people are going to find pockets and play through us, but there were a lot of positives and we keep moving forward to the season.

“Two weeks is a long time away from families and stuff like that, so now we’ll get back and see them and concentrate on the Premier League. We’ve got one more game before that and hopefully we can get a positive result.”