Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Kalvin Phillips set for FOURTH Man City loan exit after preseason snub

Kalvin Phillips on loan at Sheffield United.
Kalvin Phillips on loan at Sheffield United.Profimedia

Kalvin Phillips will head out of Manchester City on loan once again this summer after being omitted from Enzo Maresca's preseason squad.

Phillips has endured a difficult time since joining City for £42M from Leeds United back in 2022 and he's made just 16 Premier League appearances in the following four campaigns under Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 30-year-old has previously been sent out on loan to West Ham United, Ipswich Town and Sheffield United - with the Blades now hoping to tie up a deal to bring him in for the 2026/27 campaign.

Phillips had a mixed time at Bramall Lane last season, making just three appearances, as he was sent off in his last game for the club in the Steel City derby win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite those issues, Chris Wilder remains keen to bring him back to the club, and City are happy to sanction another loan.

As part of the negotiations, City could look to insert a purchase clause into the deal, as Phillips remains under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2028 - and his route back into Maresca's plans looks non-existent at this stage.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKalvin PhillipsManchester CitySheffield UtdFootball transfers

Related Articles

Manchester City eye Chelsea's Neto as Savinho replacement

Savinho open to Manchester City exit amid Tottenham interest

Inter Milan and Juventus in fast moving talks with John Stones after leaving Man City