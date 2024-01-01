Kadioglu: Brighton say I can use them as stepping stone

Ferdi Kadioglu has explained his decision to leave Fenerbahce for Brighton.

The Turkey fullback made the move last month.

Advertisement Advertisement

"After the European Championship, it was time to take a new step into a bigger league to improve myself. And Brighton's plan was really interesting," he told the Athletic.

Kadioglu was also convinced by the perspective that coach Fabian Hürzeler offered him.

He said: "They have shown that players can improve here and then they sell the players to a bigger team. So the plan was great. The coach was very clear in his explanation."