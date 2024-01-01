Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Conte impressed by new Napoli pair McTominay, Gilmour
Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest
DONE DEAL: Marseille announce Rabiot signing

Brighton owner Bloom in Hearts talks over minority stake

Brighton owner Bloom in Hearts talks over minority stake
Brighton owner Bloom in Hearts talks over minority stakeAction Plus
Brighton owner Tony Bloom is in talks with Hearts about a minority stake.

Bloom is discussing with Hearts about the prospect of the Jambos using his analytic team for their transfers strategy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Part of the deal will involve Bloom  taking a minority stake in the club, says BBC Sport

No cash would be involved though the option would be available for further share purchases in the future.

Majority shareholders the Foundation of Hearts would need to vote through their agreement, with a 90 per cent threshold required.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHeartsBrightonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ipswich boss McKenna full of praise for Tuanzebe after Brighton draw
Rutter happy after "warm welcome" on Brighton debut
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer