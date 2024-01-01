Brighton owner Bloom in Hearts talks over minority stake

Brighton owner Tony Bloom is in talks with Hearts about a minority stake.

Bloom is discussing with Hearts about the prospect of the Jambos using his analytic team for their transfers strategy.

Part of the deal will involve Bloom taking a minority stake in the club, says BBC Sport.

No cash would be involved though the option would be available for further share purchases in the future.

Majority shareholders the Foundation of Hearts would need to vote through their agreement, with a 90 per cent threshold required.