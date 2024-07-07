Kacurri delighted signing new deal with Arsenal

Maldini Kacurri is delighted signing a new deal with Arsenal.

The teenage defender penned pro terms last week.

Maldini told arsenal.com: “I’m very happy. This is something that I’ve been working towards my whole life. I feel very proud of myself, and my family are very proud of me, so all in all I’m very happy and can’t wait to keep going.

“Since the start I’ve felt very welcome. I settled in straight away and really enjoy it here. It’s a very nice club to be at. It’s good to pay off my family’s efforts a little bit, but of course there’s a lot more hard work that needs to be done.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision at all to commit my future here. It’s a great club, I’ve learned a lot here and I’ve improved so much. I can only see myself improve even more so it’s a no-brainer really.

“As long as I keep focusing on myself and improving, that will give me the best chance to have a good career.

“I was comfortable with the under-21s last season and took the chances I was given. I can’t wait for next season to prove myself even more. It’s a lot more challenging than under-18s, a lot quicker, but that’s how you learn. It will be good to see how I deal with that and learn from that.

“Without my family I couldn’t do anything. They’ve helped me a lot throughout my journey and have supported me through the good times and the bad, so it’s nice to know that they’re always there.”