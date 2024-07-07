Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Sturm Graz chief Schicker delighted signing Arsenal striker Biereth

Sturm Graz have signed Arsenal striker Mika Biereth.

After a superb six-month loan over the second-half of last season, the Dane has now signed permanently with the Austrians for a fee rising to €4.5m.

Arsenal also have secured a resale clause in the agreement. 

"We have never kept it a secret that we would like to see Mika continue in Graz after his incredible performances this spring. 

"We are therefore extremely happy that we have him in place," said Sturm's sporting director, Andreas Schicker. 

Biereth, 21, has signed a contract that runs until 2028. 

