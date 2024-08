Juventus wing-back Kostic welcomes Southampton interest

Southampton are eyeing Juventus wing-back Filip Kostic.

Kostic has two years left on his contract, but Juventus' new coach Thiago Motta wants to invest in other players.

The 31-year-old has previously been linked with  Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

Now Sportitalia reports Southampton want to sign Kostic before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Kostic is happy with Southampton's interest as he has always wanted to play in the Premier League.