Juventus to turn up pressure on Chelsea for Badiashile

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile could be set for a move away from the club this winter.

The centre half has not played as much as he would have wanted so far this term.

He only has nine appearances to his name, with only one of those coming in the Premier League.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are among the teams chasing Badiashile.

However, Chelsea may not be as keen to do a deal, as they still value the centre half.

The 23-year-old is seen as one who can grow into a first team starter in time.

