Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands
REVEALED: The two massive offers Mbappe rejected to join Real Madrid
Man Utd haggling with Chelsea over Sterling terms
Lazio to launch bid for Man Utd defender Lindelof

Juventus push for commitment from Man Utd winger Sancho today

Juventus push for commitment from Man Utd winger Sancho today
Juventus push for commitment from Man Utd winger Sancho today
Juventus push for commitment from Man Utd winger Sancho todayAction Plus
Juventus are hoping to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho today.

The England international has attracted interest from Juve, PSG and Chelsea in recent days.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And French journalist Fabrice Hawkins is reporting a deal with Juve has now been agreed.

Hawkins states: "BREAKING Agreement between Manchester United and Juventus for Jadon Sancho.

"Loan + obligation to buy. The player keen to the move."

It's been suggested Juve have a private jet ready to fly Sancho to Turin for a medical today.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSancho JadonJuventusManchester UnitedChelseaPSGSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off
Juventus push Man Utd for Sancho arrangement
Juventus open talks with Man Utd for Sancho