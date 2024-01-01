Juventus push for commitment from Man Utd winger Sancho today

Juventus are hoping to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho today.

The England international has attracted interest from Juve, PSG and Chelsea in recent days.

And French journalist Fabrice Hawkins is reporting a deal with Juve has now been agreed.

Hawkins states: "BREAKING Agreement between Manchester United and Juventus for Jadon Sancho.

"Loan + obligation to buy. The player keen to the move."

It's been suggested Juve have a private jet ready to fly Sancho to Turin for a medical today.