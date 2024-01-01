Juventus open talks with Man Utd for Sancho

Juventus have opened talks with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho.

The England winger has been welcomed back to the first team fold by manager Erik ten Hag after last season's social media row.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Sancho has continued to be linked with a move away, amid links with PSG and Juve.

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Juve have approached United about a deal for the winger.

Juve have put Fede Chiesa up for sale and see Sancho as a late replacement with a week to run of this summer's transfer window.

On Sancho being considered for selection against Brighton on Saturday, Ten Hag said: "We will see. We have a squad and I hope we will have a squad with double positioning.

“When we go into the season after 1 September, then that also means you can't select all the players for a game. But we need all the players throughout the season because this will be a season of survival of the fittest.

“We have to manage it but also the attitude of the players is important. Sometimes they will be disappointed but they have to deal with it. You don't win with 11, you win as a squad.

“The prizes are decided next May so, until then, we need all the players in the squad and we need a high level of high motivation. That is not an expectation, it is a demand from the club and the manager. It is the squad over everything and that will always be more important than just one individual."