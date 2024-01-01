Juventus ponder move for Chelsea winger Sterling

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has been the subject of interest from Juventus.

The Italian giants are inquiring about taking Sterling on loan for the rest of the season.Per The Mail, Sterling has been told by Chelsea that he needs to find a new club.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the forward is not eager to leave as he is on a big contract that has years to run.

The 29-year-old will likely be more amenable to a loan deal, as he would still earn his full wage regardless of who pays it.

Sterling does not have too many other offers in Europe, although may have offers from Saudi Arabia.