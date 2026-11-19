Cambiaso could be available for a transfer in January

Juventus are expected to listen to offers for Andrea Cambiaso, with the Italian defender's future in Turin potentially becoming one of the more interesting transfer stories to follow as January approaches.

Flashscore sources have confirmed that Juventus may open up to negotiating a deal in the region of €25 million (£20.8m).

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The 26-year-old has previously attracted significant attention from the Premier League - most notably when Manchester City explored a move in 2025, though Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked more recently.

His profile is one that could now appeal to several English clubs looking to strengthen their defensive options for the second half of the season.

Cambiaso offers an attractive combination of experience, tactical flexibility and the ability to contribute further up the pitch. Primarily used at left-back, he is comfortable on the opposite flank and can operate as a wing-back.

His versatility could be particularly valuable in the Premier League, where clubs increasingly look for defenders capable of adapting to different systems.

Recent reports have also suggested Barcelona are monitoring the situation, with AC Milan also being mooted as a potential landing spot.

Juventus' willingness to entertain offers represents an interesting development given Cambiaso's standing and the attention he attracted during his earlier spell of impressive form. His performances have not always reached the same level recently.

He remains under contract until 2029, meaning Juventus are not under immediate pressure to sell. But a reasonable valuation could put him within reach of a number of clubs.