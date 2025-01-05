Juventus linked with Man Utd defender Malacia

Tribal Football
Juventus have been linked with Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia.

Malacia has only just returned to full fitness after over 18 months on the sidelines due to injury.

The Daily Star says Juve want to take the fullback on-loan with the view to a permanent option should he prove his fitness.

Malacia would arrive as a replacement for Danilo, who has been told he can find himself a new club by Juve management.

Napoli are interested in Brazilian veteran Danilo.

