Juventus ask for Chilwell in Chelsea talks over Veiga

Juventus have expressed interest in Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell.

Juve have opened talks with Chelsea for young Blues defender Renato Veiga.

Advertisement Advertisement

And transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla is reporting Juve have also asked about a price for England left-back Chilwell.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca has admitted Chilwell isn't in his plans.

While Veiga could replace Gleison Bremer at Juve, who is out with a cruciate ligament injury, Chilwell could replace Andrea Cambiaso - who is being chased by Manchester City.