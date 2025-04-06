'It cannot happen' - relegated Southampton hope to avoid unwanted record

Southampton manager Ivan Juric has vowed his side will do everything the can to avoid become the worst side in Premier League history.

Southampton were confirmed as the first side to be relegated this season following their 3-1 Premier League defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

With just ten points from their 31 games, the Saints need two more if they want to avoid being named the worst team in the competition’s history, a record set by Derby County back in 2007-08.

Juric, who was brought in to put out the fires set by Russell Martin, spoke about his future at the club and ‘that record’

"No, now we will see everything," said the 49-year-old Croatian when asked if talks had taken place regarding his future.

"We are thinking just about the games now. We will see now what everyone thinks, what I think. The fans deserve much more and we have to understand all of the mistakes we have made and then create something really strong.

"It's a difficult day, a tough day but I see the fans, how they love their players and their team - it's something incredible. This experience has to serve to create something stronger than this.

"We have to avoid that record, do our best. It cannot happen," added Juric.