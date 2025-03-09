Juric saw "really good things" in Southampton defeat at Liverpool

Southampton boss Ivan Juric drew positives from their performance in defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.

Southampton were ahead 1-0 at halftime via Will Smallbone, but were overrun after the break through Darwin Nunez's equaliser ahead of two successful penalties from Mohamed Salah.

Afterwards, Juric said: "Today we changed a little bit the way of playing and I think the players felt very comfortable - we did some really good things.

"We want to still be an aggressive team, but let's say a little bit less than what I have gotten used to in my life.

"I think that the players in this moment need that, to be closer to each other, and I think they did well today.

"We worked hard this week, they understand the things we need when we are high pressure and when we are back, and they did well."

Juric was also keen to discuss Liverpool's two penalties won on the day.

He continued: "Yeah, I have to say a little bit. I don't know about the other decision, but the first penalty- it was too soft a contact for it to be a penalty in England.

"I didn't like this decision, but I have to say that in the second half, we are really young, and there is a moment when you have to be more focused.

"You have to be more concentrated. I think that is what is happening in the second half, but we can use it in the future for these young guys."

Juric, however, was pleased to see Smallbone score for Saints. The manager admits he rates the young midfielder.

He said, "I like Will. I have to say that I like the player. He doesn't have the physicality maybe like a Premier League player, but he is clever.

"He knows good moments, he defends well with the ball, he is great. And even like as a person, he is wonderful, he is great."

The result leaves Southampton bottom of the table, 14 points away from Premier League safety.

Juric added: "Today, the players performed better.

"I liked the performance, I liked almost everything. It's very important for us to keep going like this and to continue improving."