Juric said his Southampton side can be "great" if they can keep young stars like Dibling

Head coach Ivan Juric insists the Saints squad has the potential to be “great” if they can hold on to their young talent.

Southampton, currently at the bottom with nine points, fielded six players aged 23 and under in their 4-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Owners Sport Republic have heavily focused on youth recruitment since their takeover, with results that have been mixed.

"Look, we are a team that has Lesley (Ugochukwu), Fernandes, Dibling, Dinho (Kamaldeen Sulemana), lots of really young players," Juric explained to the Daily Echo.

"They had never played in the Premier League. This is a great experience for them. If we think that Tyler will play great in every game, it's not like this.

"He's only 19 and there is a moment when he works a lot. He will be good but we don't have to push too much."