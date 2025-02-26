Palmer's message to Chelsea fans after one goal in seven games: Don’t worry I’ll be back

Palmer's message to fans after one goal in seven games: Don’t worry I’ll be back

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has sent a message to fans as his goal drought continues despite facing bottom-of-the-league Southampton.

The Blues delivered a 4-0 thrashing of Southampton on Tuesday night, with Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella all on the scoresheet. Palmer missed out however as he failed to register a goal or assist against a side who have now conceded 65 goals in 27 games.

Palmer has now gone six league games without a goal and has not registered an assist since early December. This dire form has led him to send a message to his fans as he remains optimistic for the season ahead as Chelsea fights for a European spot.

“Well done lads +3,” Palmer wrote in an Instagram post. “Don’t worry, I will be back.”

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca kept Palmer on the pitch for the full 90 minutes and joked about his lack of goal contributions after the game, stating that he will return to form soon enough.

“Cole Palmer, I will say once again, he’s a human being,” Maresca said. “All the human beings, all the big players, all the normal players, all the big clubs, big managers, we all go through a bad moment, or moments where we struggle to score.

“In this moment, Cole struggles to score or struggles to do the right thing, but he’s happy, he knows exactly that it’s something normal. He’s also lucky because Cole, even if he’s young, he shares time in a big club with the big players, and he knows that all the big players, they go through moments like this.

“It’s how you react, and he’s reacting perfectly. He’s laughing, he’s happy, he has to enjoy football, and for sure, we don’t have any doubt, he’s going to score more goals.”