Sherwood on Chelsea's talking celebrations against Southampton: Just get on with it

Sherwood on Chelsea's celebrations against Southampton: Just get on with it

Tim Sherwood ripped into Chelsea stars after they celebrated with talking gestures to the crowd in their 4-0 win over Southampton.

Stamford Bridge welcomed the Saints on Tuesday night as they looked to end their disappointing three-match losing run in all competitions. Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella were the scorers on the night as they breezed past Southampton who are dead bottom of the league.

Both Neto and Colwill performed a talking gesture with their hands which confused many fans and frustrated Sherwood who said Chelsea should expect criticism given their recent displays.

“I like Neto but I don’t know what the celebration was all about,’ the former Tottenham manager told Premier League Productions at full-time.

“A few of the Chelsea players did that. It feels like they’re listening to the noise but they’ve just got to blank out the noise and win.

“People are obviously going to have things to say, you’re playing for Chelsea Football Club.

“It’s a team that normally wins and you’ve spent a few billion pound so people expect you to be at the top of the league. Just get on with it.”

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup, Chelsea face a weekend off before returning midweek for their Conference League last-16 first leg against Copenhagen. Sherwood spoke about the competition and how Maresca’s side are heavy favourites.

“There will be no rotation in the Conference League now because that competition has stepped up now it’s the knockouts,’ he added.

“You expect them to beat Copenhagen but there’s no rotation now. If they don’t win that it’s a disaster. I think they should go for it but the priority has to be getting back in the top four.”