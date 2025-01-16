Juric on Southampton's pull: It isn't easy to convince really good players to come here

Southampton manager Ivan Juric admits it is very difficult to bring in quality players due to their position at the bottom of the Premier League.

Saints sit dead bottom of the league with just six points from 20 games, having only won once all season. Improvements are clearly needed at the club but in an interview with the Daily Echo, Juric states that signing any player with the quality needed is nearly impossible.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We have to reduce the size of the squad and we will see what happens in the next 10 days to two weeks.

"There are positions in this squad where we need to bring somebody (to the club). We will see. For us, this is not an easy situation, this is an important thing.

"We have six points and we are last in the league. It isn't easy to convince really good players to come here. But we need motivated players."

Juric replaced former boss Russell Martin in December and believes his side can bounce back in the second half of the season where safety from relegation back to the Championship is still possible.

"I think we can create something really good. Of course, I need the time but I think I have a clear idea of what we need, what kind of players we need.

"I have an idea about what kind of players are needed in the Premier League and I think with time we can create really good things.

"I'm planning that we have both good players with characteristics to play in the Premier League and we will see."