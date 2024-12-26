Ipswich boss McKenna: We should be excited going to Arsenal

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has reflected on the mistake that led to their 4-0 loss to Newcastle United.

The Tractor Boys were 2-0 down in the game and felt they could still come back at the time.

However, a mistake from one of their players led to a third goal, which made the lead unassailable.

“We've addressed it and we've watched back through the game and had a look at the things that we need to do better,” he said.

“And other than that, everyone's positive and looking forward to Arsenal.

“We know we've got a great next game ahead. Arsenal on a Friday night at the Emirates is a fantastic one in the journey for this group of players and for the club.

“Of course, we were very, very disappointed after Saturday, but everyone's now full eyes turned towards Arsenal and looking forward to the game.”

He added: “It's about trying to make as many good decisions as possible. It's not necessarily about being brave or risk averse or anything like that, it’s trying to make the best decisions in the situation.

“We've done that at different times this season. The third goal on Saturday, maybe it wasn't the best decision in the situation, but that's not about bravery or risk.

“We feel like phases of the game where we're pressing higher or we're building out from the back, when we execute well at the right times, we don't see either of those things as being particularly risky situations.

“But if we don't make the right decision at the right time, then that's when more risk comes into it.

“It's about trying to develop the group, educating the players on different moments of the game and different situations, and what is the most appropriate decision to make in each situation.

“And then it's about working with them in that process because they're human beings, they're not going to get every judgement right in the level that we're operating at, the time and the margins to make your decisions are so, so, so fast.

“So, it's always easy in hindsight to look at a situation and correct what was done at the time.

“But it's also important to remember that these are split-second decisions and just work with the individuals to make the most appropriate decision at the right time as often as possible.”