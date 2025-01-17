Juric demands Southampton players act smarter after Man Utd defeat

Southampton must learn how to be tougher to play against in the Premier League.

That was the view of manager Ivan Juric, after they lost 3-1 to Manchester United.

The Saints had led with 15 minutes to go, before Amad Diallo netted three unanswered goals to change the game entirely.

“I think we did really well for 75 minutes, and I think we really badly managed the game in the last 15 minutes,” Jurić concluded after the game.

“You have to be more ‘dark arts’, taking the foul, small things that we didn’t do. We lost a game that we didn’t deserve to lose, absolutely.

“The boys have to be conscious that they are competitive when they are playing like this. I’m sorry for them, because they did really good things, but we have to change. In this situation you have to want the win more. We are missing that, I think.”