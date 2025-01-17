Tribal Football
Amad has message for Man Utd teammates after winning hat-trick
Manchester United hero Amad knows that everyone around him must contribute more as well.

The forward netted three late goals in a 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League.

United had to come from behind and work very hard against an impressive Saints side.

Speaking to TNT Sports after his hat-trick, Amad said: "We know we have quality players in this team.

“We need sometimes to be more hungry in the final third. Today we showed at the end we were the best team. I am so happy for the win today because this team deserves it.

"I am ready to play every position where the manager likes to put me. I am ready to fight for this club. I am so happy to play where the manager wants me to play and I am so happy to score a hat-trick."

