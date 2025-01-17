Amad has message for Man Utd teammates after winning hat-trick

Manchester United hero Amad knows that everyone around him must contribute more as well.

The forward netted three late goals in a 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

United had to come from behind and work very hard against an impressive Saints side.

Speaking to TNT Sports after his hat-trick, Amad said: "We know we have quality players in this team.

“We need sometimes to be more hungry in the final third. Today we showed at the end we were the best team. I am so happy for the win today because this team deserves it.

"I am ready to play every position where the manager likes to put me. I am ready to fight for this club. I am so happy to play where the manager wants me to play and I am so happy to score a hat-trick."