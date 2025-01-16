Man Utd boss Amorim highlights Amad and Sulemana after victory against Southampton

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admitted some relief after their 3-1 win against Southampton.

Amorim concedes they struggled to handle Saints winger Kamaldeen Sulemana before Amad Diallo's late hat-trick.

He said: "In the end it is good. A very difficult game, a game of two halves.

"They did a very good job Southampton. Creating space in-between the lines.

"Number 20 (Sulemana) with a lot of space. We had a lot of difficulty to stop that player.

"When they lose their physicality, we find the space to use. The feeling is we have so much to do - the team is really tired.

"It was a win, it was good. Let's continue."

On Amad, he added: "Even in the first half, every time Amad gets the ball he can push the ball.

"He pushes the other team into the final third - that is really important.

"We didn't have a good game, but at this moment, winning is the most important thing."