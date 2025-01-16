Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim highlights Amad and Sulemana after victory against Southampton
Man Utd boss Amorim highlights Amad and Sulemana after victory against SouthamptonAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admitted some relief after their 3-1 win against Southampton.

Amorim concedes they struggled to handle Saints winger Kamaldeen Sulemana before Amad Diallo's late hat-trick.

He said: "In the end it is good. A very difficult game, a game of two halves.

"They did a very good job Southampton. Creating space in-between the lines.

"Number 20 (Sulemana) with a lot of space. We had a lot of difficulty to stop that player.

"When they lose their physicality, we find the space to use. The feeling is we have so much to do - the team is really tired.

"It was a win, it was good. Let's continue."

On Amad, he added: "Even in the first half, every time Amad gets the ball he can push the ball.

"He pushes the other team into the final third - that is really important.

"We didn't have a good game, but at this moment, winning is the most important thing."

