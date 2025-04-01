Juric: We have to avoid becoming the worst team in the history of the Premier League

Southampton manager Ivan Juric has spoken at his recent press conference ahead of another tough clash against Crystal Palace.

The Saints have lost 24 of their 29 Premier League games this season, and if results do not improve in the final nine games then the newly promoted side will be heading straight back down to the Championship. He first admitted that his side are focused on surpassing Derby's record-low Premier League points tally of 11, set in 2007/08.

"They have to do their best. I think we have to go now to avoid becoming the worst team in the history of the Premier League, and then let's see what we can do.

"We have a good opportunity against Crystal Palace at home, and we should prepare one game at a time.

"I think we are in good shape; we can do it (beat Derby's record-low points tally), and we will try to win the match against Palace."

Juric revealed that he worked with a reduced squad over the international break due to players representing their countries but he admitted that the club held some productive training sessions.

"We had 10 players for work, and they did a good session," he reflected. "They worked really hard with enthusiasm.

"It was good. The last two or three days, we are all now back together, and we are working. I had the opportunity to work with them, and I could do some good things."

The Croatian manager was then asked about Palace and stated that his side can do some damage in an attempt to replicate their performance during his second game in charge when they took an early lead thanks to Tyler Dibling.

"They have really great players," he said. "They play 3-4-3, always the same. Normally, they play always first eleven and he repeats first eleven continuously.

"They are great players, great quality, fast, technical. It was a tough game against them there in London, but it was not easy for them to win against us.

"We want to repeat the game and maybe do some things better than that day. They are really good.

"They need really small spaces to score goals and to create chances. They are technically fast, physically strong, they are really good.

"I think they play good football but simple, very simple. They have lots of quality. What we notice when we watch Crystal Palace is that they always play the same.

"They know what to do on the pitch, and then they have really good quality in the attack, and they win the matches with that quality."