Glasner reveals Mateta is "getting back into his rhythm" ahead of the Southampton game

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has spoken at his latest press conference ahead of a tough clash with Southampton on Wednesday night.

After securing their place in the FA Cup semi-finals, Palace will be hoping to continue their form against a Saints side who are dead bottom of the Premier League. Glasner first gave some team news, which was mostly positive.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We will miss Chris Richards tomorrow, Glasner shared. “He is struggling a bit with his calf. It doesn’t look very serious, so we expect him to be back for Brighton at the weekend but tomorrow is too early.

“At the end of the game, he felt like (he had) a cramp in his calf. We thought it was cramp and this (can happen) very often after travelling, he played in LA with a nine-hour time difference and a 12-13-hour flight.

“It’s not a heavy injury but we know we can’t take any risks. If the muscle ruptures then he’s out for four to six weeks.

“That wouldn’t have been a big problem in March where we had two games but now we have seven in April and we want (all) the players available.

"Everyone else is fit and available.”

He also commented on striker Jean-Philippe Mateta who was forced to wear a mask at the weekend to protect his ear in the aftermath of a horror tackle from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

"JP is fine. He had 65 minutes at the weekend and he looks like he is getting back into his rhythm. He probably trained a little bit better this week, than last week."