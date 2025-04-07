Tribal Football
Most Read
Pep Guardiola hits out at Man United fans after vile Phil Foden chant
Man United eye shock move for David de Gea
Atletico Madrid ready €75 million package for unwanted Man United star
FINALLY! Mourinho gets his name back from Chelsea

Juric blames "recruitment" for Southampton relegation

Paul Vegas
Juric blames "recruitment" for Southampton relegation
Juric blames "recruitment" for Southampton relegationBradley Collyer / PA Images / Profimedia
Southampton boss Ivan Juric says poor transfer work is to blame for their relegation.

Defeat to Tottenham saw Saints' expected relegation confirmed on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Reflecting on the campaign, Juric says the quality of Southampton's squad fell short of Premier League standards.

"Recruitment is everything in football," said Juric.

"We have a lot of talented young players, but with not many games in the Premier League. What I noticed most in three or four months here is the completely different physicality between us and the other teams in the league.

"Now is the moment to understand the mistakes the club made in the last three or four years and start to create something really good."

On the Saints support, Juric also said: "The love they show is incredible.

"They deserve more. Every person that works at Southampton has to do better and create something stronger."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Martin discussed inside Leicester board room
Southampton defender Bella-Kotchap open to Prem stay
Arsenal make Bundesliga striker enquiry as they look for Isak alternative