Jorginho welcomes Italy teammate Calafiori to Arsenal

Jorginho has welcomed Italy teammate Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal.

The former Bologna defender admits Jorginho urged him to make the move when together at the Euros.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jorginho says: "He's a really good signing. He's a really strong young player, who will give a lot to the team. He's a very professional person, he's hungry to learn and he's humble. He has a lot to give to the team, he can grow and learn, and I think that a good connection will immediately be created between him and the rest of the team.

"To be honest, I didn't know him very well, but when I got to know him and saw him up close, it was fantastic. He has great qualities. I sent him some messages while we were on tour and spoke on the phone with him, telling him that if he wants to make the leap in quality and grow, this is the right place for him."

He added: "It's nice to have a brother here! We always try to help each other and we will do the same with him to make sure he feels at home straight away. It's great that he's here, we hope he has fun and that we can achieve great things together."