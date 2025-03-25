Jorginho's agent drops major hint on midfielder's Arsenal future

Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, has hinted the central midfielder could yet remain at Arsenal but he has several offers from clubs around the world.

The 33-year-old’s Arsenal contract is set to end in the summer, and talks over a new deal at the Emirates are yet to take place.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to Daily Arsenal, Santos admitted there is plenty of interest in the Italy international and a decision is yet to be made.

Santos said: "From April 15, I will begin talks with clubs in England, including Arsenal, as well as teams from Italy, Saudi Arabia and Brazil."

Jorginho has found consistent playing time hard to come by this season, making 24 appearances across all competitions, yielding a total of 1292 minutes of action.