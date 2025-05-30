Jorgensen: Sky's the limit for this Chelsea team

Filip Jorgensen says exciting days are ahead for Chelsea.

The Danish goalkeeper was between the posts as Chelsea won the Europa Conference League final this week - just days after qualifying for the Champions League on the final day of the Premier League season.

"Winning this trophy is an unbelievable feeling and I’m really happy," said Jorgensen.

"Quite simply, this is one of the best days of my life. It’s what every player wants to do in the career, to win trophies and I think this is just the start for us.

"The sky is the limit, because this group is unbelievable. We were very motivated to win this trophy, we really wanted it and that’s what we showed today.

"It was great to celebrate with the fans and now we’re going to party a lot!"

Great first year

Jorgensen moved to Chelsea almost a year ago from Villarreal.

He added, "I’m really happy with how it’s gone. The year has been good.

"There have been ups and downs for sure, but I have learned a lot, and this year has made me a much better goalkeeper than I was before."