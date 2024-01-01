Jordan: Staveley found a great deal for Newcastle

Pundit and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan says the Ripon financier Amanda made in a “great deal” in selling Newcastle United and that she was a a key figure in turning the PIF-backed takeover into a reality.

It's been announced Staveley is selling her share in the club and is leaving her role as managing director.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “Amanda got them in the door. They bought Newcastle and you look at it for around £300 million, you look at a team in the Premier League for £300 million. When you look at clubs being sold for £2.5b, it’s a great deal.

“And she was instrumental in that, but it wasn’t her money. So, with all due respect, she was clever at manipulating the circumstances to get people that wanted to buy a football club.

"She orchestrated a deal. She got 10% shareholding out of it. She’s probably cashed out very nicely at that. Fair play to her.”