Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Jordan: Staveley found a great deal for Newcastle

Jordan: Staveley found a great deal for Newcastle
Simon Jordan's says Amanda Staveley got 'great deal' with Newcastle United
Simon Jordan's says Amanda Staveley got 'great deal' with Newcastle UnitedAction Plus
Pundit and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan says the Ripon financier Amanda  made in a “great deal” in selling Newcastle United and that she was a a key figure in turning the PIF-backed takeover into a reality. 

It's been announced Staveley is selling her share in the club and is leaving her role as managing director.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “Amanda got them in the door. They bought Newcastle and you look at it for around £300 million, you look at a team in the Premier League for £300 million. When you look at clubs being sold for £2.5b, it’s a great deal. 

“And she was instrumental in that, but it wasn’t her money. So, with all due respect, she was clever at manipulating the circumstances to get people that wanted to buy a football club.

"She orchestrated a deal. She got 10% shareholding out of it. She’s probably cashed out very nicely at that. Fair play to her.” 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Newcastle learn Tonali return date
Newcastle negotiating pay off with Staveley after sudden departure
Newcastle appoint Bunce as new "performance director"