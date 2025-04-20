Glasner hails Palace "spirit" after Bournemouth stalemate

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner hailed his players after Saturday's 0-0 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Palace earned the point despite losing Chris Richards to a red card on halftime.

Glasner told Palace TV: “For me, personally, it's a huge point, with all the circumstances.

“Entering the game, everybody could feel it and see it – we were not full of confidence, it was completely explainable after two heavy defeats – and then you get the red card straight before half-time.

“And so the more I really appreciate it, and I'm pleased with the performance in the second-half, because you could collapse as a team with these circumstances. But the team grew and they defended so well.

“Also, they were always creating, finding the right moments to go forward and creating really dangerous situations in the Bournemouth box, so I'm very proud of the team today, how they dealt with this situation.

“Of course, everybody was frustrated at half-time. And then, you know, you're facing a Bournemouth side where everybody knows about their pace in attack.

“Then going out, and I think we start straight away with a chance for JP and having a corner… I think everybody could feel it, that there was a lot of spirit in the team and the confidence grew and grew and grew, and with fantastic support from the stand.

“For me, it's a very important and a huge point today.”

Glasner delighted snapping slump

Glasner was particularly pleased with the performance given two heavy defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle over the past week.

He also said, “In the end, I think it was more what changed in the last two games, because we showed it many times that we can be very consistent in our defence.

“Of course, we had a very deep block with one player less. And it was just in the last games we didn't do what we showed in many games over the season.

“Today, we showed it again, and so hopefully this helps us to gain confidence, because this is what we will need for the next games.

“Everybody could feel the spirit on the pitch. There was no disappointment about the red card. Of course, at half-time, there was disappointment and frustration, but the players could turn it immediately into positivity and say: ‘OK, we have to deal with this situation and we know that we can defend well, and we know that we will create our situations’.

“In the situations where we had to defend, we had great support. And when we had the set plays and our situations, we had great support from the stands – so, yes, it was a fantastic second-half.”