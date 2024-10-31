Jordan says Forest fans should see Marinakis as a club legend despite some poor decisions

Nottingham Forest fans should see their owner Evangelos Marinakis as a club legend.

That is the view of former Crystal Palace owner turned pundit Simon Jordan, who praised Marinakis.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Greek businessman has ruffled feathers, but he has also pushed the team up into a stable Premier League position.

“I'm not shying away from agreeing that Marinakis can behave boorishly and has made some absurd decisions,” Jordan said in his column for the Daily Mail.

“Signing Jesse Lingard for one, appointing Mark Clattenburg as a referees' analyst another, which fuelled some kind of victims’ complex.

“But look at the big picture. As a powerful Greek shipping magnate, Marinakis has a lot of money and has put it where his mouth is for Forest's benefit. He is a successful and powerful leader.

“After 23 years outside the Premier League, he has taken Forest back and they are now into their third season, riding high in seventh position and only two points off third, despite my rather misguided prediction this season they may get relegated after having circled that particular plughole for the last two years. Despite (former Reds boss Martin) O'Neill's often-exhibited disdain, given how he was handled at Forest in his last managerial role and jettisoned by Marinakis after only 19 games, I think the club are lucky to have their owner.”