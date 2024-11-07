Jordan says Everton are about to have "serious money" after Friedkin Group takeover

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes that the Friedkin Group's proposed takeover of Everton is complete and that the club are about to have a huge boost to their finances.

The Friedkin Group’s takeover of the Toffees is still ongoing with the transaction still subject to regulatory approval, including from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Advertisement Advertisement

However Jordan believes the deal is complete as he spoke on talkSPORT about how the deal could change Everton for the better.

“Well, they’ve bought the debt. So, they’re in the game.

“They’re seriously, significantly well-funded. My friend George Downing, who put a lot of money into Everton, knows the Friedkins and knows Dan Friedkin, because ultimately, he got his money paid back by him.

Jordan admits that his influx of money is a huge deal but previous owners also had deep pockets so it will be interesting to see how the investment pans out.

“So, the bottom line is that these guys have serious money. But then so did Moshiri, or Usmanov, or whoever’s money it was.

“It’s not about how much money you’ve got, it’s about how you deploy it. It will be interesting to see what they do with Everton because it hasn’t been an unprecedented success at Roma, it’s been a battle for them, a challenge for them.

“It will be interesting to see if they divest themselves of Roma with preference to Everton or go down this well-trodden path, which seems to be ridiculous in my mind, of multi-club ownership, because it brings competitive jeopardy into the equation. But I think it’s a done deal, I think Friedkin will own Everton.”