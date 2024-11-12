Jordan says Coote should not lose ref career after controversial video

Jordan says Coote should not lose his career after controversial video

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan doesn't want to see David Coote get fired.

The Premier League referee is facing a lot of scrutiny after a video surfaced from several years ago.

In the leaked video, Coote is seen disparaging both Liverpool and their then manager Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking talkSPORT, Jordan said: “This is what he's invited upon himself.

"So he has to reap the particular whirlwind that he started spinning because he's the one that opened his mouth and made a terrible judgement call. And the challenge for him is the optics of this alongside the reality. He said these things.

“This isn't an allegation. We've seen the video. Unless AI is involved, this is coming out of his mouth and this is what he said.

"Now, it'll be interesting to see how he can find his way through this because the inherent responsibility will have to be on him.

“Howard Webb didn't invite this. Howard Webb doesn't want this. He wants a refereeing fraternity that is beyond reproach. So he wants them to be in a situation where the noise is dialled down and he's trying to establish this.

“And out of the ether comes one of his elite referees making childish, immature, unprofessional observations. Can he redeem himself? Can he find his way back? Should he be dropped into the EFL?

“And people say, well, if you get punished in the Premier League, is it any less valuable in the EFL? You get the castles from the Premier League? I don't know.

"But should a man lose his career over some stupid observations? I'm reluctant to suggest that should be the case.”