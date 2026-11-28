Chelsea slipped to their fifth defeat of the 2026/27 season as Xabi Alonso's side went down 3-2 away at Nottingham Forest.

Two goals off the bench from Emmanuel Emegha kept the Blues in the hunt in Nottingham, but they were unable to turn a host of late chances into an equaliser at the City Ground, with more points dropped for Xabi Alonso.

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Chelsea have no won just one of their last five top-flight matches with veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson admitting they need to start games quicker to turn their poor form around.

"Overall we will be disappointed with the result, with the performance overall. I think we can do better. We kept going until the very end, had half a chance and kept fighting until the last kick of the game, but we didn't get going until they were 2-0 or even 3-1 up.

"Then we started to get the ball forward quicker. Playing for Chelsea we need to be coming here and putting on better performances.

"It's everyone as a team, not just the defence. We need to stop making mistakes, that's on everyone as a team."