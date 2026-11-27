Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White hailed his side's 3-2 Premier League win over Chelsea as a 'perfect night.'

Oliver Glasner’s side claimed another scalp having recently beaten Manchester City to move into 14th, three points clear of the relegation zone.

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Gibbs-White starred in the win over Chelsea, scoring a brace, including the penalty to make it 2-0 just after half-time.

Speaking to BBC Match of the day after the game, the 26-year-old hailed his side’s win over Xabi Alonso’s struggling side ‘the perfect night.’

"It was the perfect night. Friday night at The City Ground under the lights, atmosphere was booming and a real intense performance from the group and a deserved three points," he said.

On the pass for his second goal: "It was an incredible pass. I know he can make those sort of passes. I was lucky enough to get a little toe on it and it went in."

On beating Man City and now Chelsea: "We have that hunger and desire and we need to show it consistently now. If we can do that I don't see many teams stopping us."