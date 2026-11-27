Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has vowed to 'support' under fire defender Wesley Fofana despite his string of recent poor performances.

Fofana, 25, has struggled for Chelsea this season, conceding a penalty in the 3-2 Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest on Friday (November 27).

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To make matters worse for the Frenchman, he was booed throughout by his own fans for a recent interview, in which he joked about his penalty miss in the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool.

Chants of ‘you’re not welcome here’, aimed at Fofana, were also heard from the away fans, but Alonso has vowed to support him.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Alonso said: "It's a difficult moment for everyone. It's disappointing again to lose again but we need to keep trying to find solutions, we can't stop."

On what is going wrong: "We are low in confidence, the team is struggling to hold a result. After getting to 2-1 we have conceded and go to 3-1. Everything is not going our way, we are responsible for that and we are responsible to find solutions."

On 23 goals conceded: "We can do better for sure. At this level you need to hold results and that is why we are losing in the last games."

On Wesley Fofana: "We need to support everyone. Everyone that is in the team we need to support. We know we have to go through difficult moments and we don't take apart anyone and we want to help and stick together."

On if things can be fixed on the training ground: "That is the only way I understand football. When things are not going well, try to work and find solutions. It can happen that we turn it around and it goes our way."

On Emmanuel Emegha: "He is having a good impact in the last two games. Today we knew between Danny and him we had to manage the whole game and he has done well. that is a positive from many things we can do better.

“Everyone needs to stick together and go through this moment. We have to deal with it."